Justin Bieber, wife Hailey seen leaving dinner with Churchome leader in LA

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey appear to have found a new pastor three years after their former friend and Hillsong leader Carl Lentz was ousted from the church.
The Canadian singer, 29, and American model, 27, were spotted leaving dinner with Churchome leader Judah Smith and his wife Chelsea Smith in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Justin, who was previously close to Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz before his ex-communication from the church, is now seen with 45-year-old Judah, the lead communicator of the Seattle-area megachurch, and his wife Chelsea, a social media influencer.
The foursome reportedly enjoyed a three-hour dinner in the affluent beach area of Malibu, California.
The Biebers are not the only celebrity followers of Churchome, as Lana Del Rey and Russell Wilson are also devotees, with the Denver Broncos quarterback serving on the board of directors.
According to the website: 'the Churchome community is built on the life and teaching of Jesus where everyone can find a home where they belong.'
