Christine Baumgartner reacts to Kevin Costner dating Jewel

Christine Baumgartner has reflected on the “bittersweet” nature of seeing the Kevin Costner move on with his love life only three months after their divorce.

Despite the swiftness of his romantic pursuits, she reportedly expressed being relieved that he did not choose a “fame-seeking bimbo” to play a maternal role for their children.

A close friend revealed that the designer is not surprised by this speedy transition, but has found the public display of affection unnecessary.

Acknowledging Jewel as a genuinely “down-to-earth person,” she emphasized on her happiness that the new girlfriend isn’t a part of some “fame-seeking” category.

The source told the media, “She said she's happy for him, but it still isn't a great feeling seeing your ex with someone new.”

“She never could have imagined him and Jewel dating, but in retrospect it makes sense,” it was disclosed regarding the new couple’s pairing, “They're both into music, into that cowboy thing. What's not to like about her?”

Thankful that Jewel has her own life and isn't a “gold digger,” Christine appreciates the singer's independence and compatibility with the Yellowstone star.

News about them dating has been making headlines recently, which has been evidenced by a photo of the two getting cozy on Necker Island.