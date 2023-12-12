Jennifer Aniston shares she found Matthew Perry ‘happy’ hours before his death

Jennifer Aniston addresses Matthew Perry's mental and emotional condition prior to his demise

Jennifer Aniston has recently opened up about her Friends co-star Matthew Perry’s final hours prior to his death in October.



In a new interview with Variety on Monday, Aniston shared the late actor was “happy and healthy” as she was texting on the morning of his demise at 54.

“As Matthew said he’d love to be remembered. He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy —that’s all I know,” said the Murder Mystery actress.

Aniston recalled, “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

Elaborating on how she wanted people to remember Perry, the Horrible Bosses actress stated, “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit.”

“He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one,” continued the 54-year-old.

Aniston added, “I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Last month, The Morning Show star posted a heartfelt post to Instagram in remembrance of her late pal two week after his death on November 15.

Aniston also disclosed a text message that Perry sent her in the past where he emphasised on being able to make her laugh, noting it was “important” to him.

For the unversed, Perry was reportedly found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. No official cause of death has been revealed yet.