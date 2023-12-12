Bianca Censori's parents express concerns over Kanye West's 'disturbing' behaviour

Concerns were reportedly raised by Bianca Censori's parents over Kanye West's relationship, with insiders suggesting they found the controversial rapper's behavior disturbing.
There were fears that their daughter might be a rebound following Kanye's divorce from Kim Kardashian.
The couple secretly tied the knot on December 20 last year, only a month after Kanye finalized his separation from Kim, with whom he shares four children.
A source close to the Yeezy architect exclusively told DailyMail.com that Bianca's parents perceive Kanye to be slightly disturbing.
'Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage.'
Kanye's anti-Semitic outbursts have also proved contentious for Bianca's mother, Alexandra, and her father, Leo, with the rapper yet to visit them in their native Australia over fears he will be denied a visa owing to the ongoing offensive behavior.
His tirade against Jewish people started last year when he vowed on Twitter to go 'death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.'
He later told Piers Morgan he only meant to aim at specific Jews, who he
