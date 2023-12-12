Bianca Censori's latest fashion choice is a dig at Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seemingly mock Kim Kardashian’s catfight!

Kanye West has possibly aimed a dig at ex-wife Kim Kardashian with the help of current spouse Bianca Censori as she recently stepped outside making a bold fashion statement.

The gesture is seemingly in the form of a peculiar accessory: a plush cat toy.

On the last season of The Kardashians, viewers saw Kim’s infamous encounter with Karl Lagerfeld’s prized cat, Choupette, who vehemently kept rejecting the celebrity’s advances as she tried making this pet her Met Gala date.

It was caught on camera how the furry friend hissed at the model, even attempting to attack her at certain points.

Last week, Bianca turned heads during a night out in Miami. She chose to walk bare, strategically clutching a white faux fur cat toy to her chest to hide intimate parts.

Fans say it would’ve been okay if she were alone, but because the architectural designer was actually navigating with Kanye West alongside, it looked like a playful jab at Kim being daunted by an animal on her own show.

Otherwise, Lagerfeld’s cat remains a popular fashion choice among celebrities. The 2023 Met Gala saw many tributes to the German designer’s beloved pal when its theme was centered on him to honor his death.