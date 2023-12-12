Dakota Johnson confesses ‘sleep’ is her number one priority in life

Dakota Johnson gets candid about her self-care routine in a new magazine interview

Dakota Johnson has recently offered insight into her self-care routine, revealing she could sleep for 14 hours a night.



In a new interview with WSJ, Dakota, who has been dating Chris Martin since 2017, dished, “I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time. It depends on what’s happening in my life.”

“If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can. Sleep is my number one priority in life,” confessed the 34-year-old.

Fifty Shades of Grey star revealed, “I’m not functional if I get less than 10. I can easily go 14 hours.”

Elaborating on how she managed anxiety, Dakota stated, “If in the middle of the day, I’m like, ‘Oh God, what is this world?’ I’ll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding.”

“I meditate every day, twice a day. I do transcendental meditation. I’ve been really into breathwork recently and that’s been helping me a lot with anxiety,” mentioned the Persuasion actress.

Last week, Dakota was honoured for her depression advocacy work at the 17th Annual HOPE Luncheon Seminar

Reflecting on her mental health, the Wounds actress pointed out, “I think most of the time I speak about depression or anxiety in a very self-deprecating way. Perhaps it is easier to look it in the eyes if I wear the mask of comedy.”

“Covering my pain or anxiety in comedy is a lifelong tool and I don't think it's a bad thing. It works. It helps me because sometimes if I don't laugh, I'll cry,” she added.