Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte visit baby bank, fans delighted by chance to hear their voice

Kensington Palace released a video of the Wales children's volunteering trip, featuring their voices

Prince Louis had an educational afternoon, joining his siblings on a visit to a baby bank in Windsor for a Christmas gift appeal.

Despite the educational focus, the playful royal showed his cheeky side when he enthusiastically sorted through bags of toys, discovering a large plastic King Kong.

In a rare moment, an audio clip captured Louis holding up the toy, exclaiming to his sister Princess Charlotte, "This is a big guy!"

Charlotte, known for her limited public voice appearances, also expressed excitement, saying, "Oh la la," upon entering the center and seeing the array of toys.

Kensington Palace released a video of the Wales children's volunteering trip, featuring their voices, fulfilling a promise made by their mother Kate, 41.

The video shows Louis in a Fair Isle jumper, Charlotte in a red jumper and skirt, and George in a navy jumper, blue trousers, and trainers. The children, with Kate's guidance, carried their donations into the Windsor center, where Kate explained their role as volunteers for the evening.

While this is a rare occurrence, there have been a few instances where the royal children's voices have been heard, such as Charlotte's football-related messages recorded with Prince William.