Keke Palmer says her life’s truly ‘unraveling at the seams’ amid Darius Jackson drama

Keke Palmer speaks up about her relationship drama on social media

Keke Palmer has recently addressed public relationship drama with Darius Jackson on social media.



On Sunday, Palmer posted a video her Instagram holding her nine-month-old son Leodis Leo Andrellton

In the clip, Palmer penned her thoughts for people who might observed her legal filing against Jackson, which was set against the song, Seeing Green by Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne.

“When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme but my life is truly unravelling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a [Dolce & Gabbana] coat because Sharon didn't raise no (expletive), wrote Palmer on the video.

In the caption, Palmer added, “Alexa, Play Mary J: MY LIFE,” in reference to Mary J Blige's 1994 song, My Life.

Palmer was also granted temporary sole custody of her son last month after she talked about multiple allegations of physical abuse in Los Angeles County court filing, via PEOPLE.



The outlet reported that the former couple agreed in the request that the orders outlined in the initial temporary restraining order “shall remain in full force and effect,” until the hearing is rescheduled.

A source close to Palmer told PEOPLE that the temporary restraining order against Jackson “remains in full force and effect and will not be dropped even after the December 5 hearing was rescheduled”.

“Keke will continue to protect her safety and the safety of Leo above all else. She agreed to mediation because the case has gotten so much speculation and media attention, and she is concerned about her privacy, Leo's privacy, and the privacy of her family,” added the source.