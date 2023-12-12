Taylor Swift receives birthday present from Travis Kelce’s boss’ daughter

Taylor Swift receives birthday present from Travis Kelce's boss

Taylor Swift seems to have extended her friendship past Travis Kelce’s family and friends and into his colleagues’ homes.



On Sunday, December 10, Ava Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, posted a cute picture of herself and 33-year-old Swift on Instagram.

Swift was holding a gift that was wrapped in marbled wrapping paper, a bejewelled ribbon, and a message that said, "To Taylor" and "From: The Hunt Family" when she took the picture, wrapping her arm around Ava. The pair pressed their heads close and smiled for the camera. (On Wednesday, December 13, Swift turns 34.)

“Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift,” Ava wrote as the post's caption.

In her comments, Ava hinted that the gift was a "birthday surprise," although she did not specify what it was.

Many fans weren't slow to speculate about what the present might be.

“A Chiefs jersey?” one suggested while another took a try, “I’m thinking a bedazzled Chiefs gear item she made herself.”

Since 2005, Hunt—who is married to Tavia and has three kids, Grace, Ava, and Knobel—has owned the Chiefs. The team has welcomed Swift's presence in the stands to back boyfriend Travis Kecle.

