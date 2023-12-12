Barbie tops list of 2024 Golden Globe nominations followed by Oppenheimer

File Footage

Barbie has reportedly topped the list of nominations at the 81st Golden Globe Awards followed by Oppenheimer.



Announced by Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama on Monday, Greta Gerwig’s movie leads the pack with nine nods, including picture (comedy or musical), screenplay, director, leading actress for Margot Robbie, supporting actor for Ryan Gosling as well as three separate entries in the original song category.

Then, Christopher Nolan’s biopic trailed with eight nominations, including for leading actor Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt as supporting actress and Robert Downey Jr for supporting actor.

Moreover, Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon have seven nominations among the movies in contention for trophies at the 2024 ceremony.

Interestingly, in the TV categories, Succession is the most nominated series, with a total of nine, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, which have five each.

It is also reported that Meryl Streep, with 33 nominations, is the record holder for the most Golden Globe nominations.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has also received her fifth nomination, this time in the new box office category, for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The other newly added category for 2024 is best performance in stand-up comedy. Ricky Gervais, Trevor Noah and Amy Schumer are among nominees.