Kate Middleton shares new video with heartfelt message amid Harry, Meghan reunion rumours

Kate Middleton is seen with her children in new video

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton on Monday mesmerised fans as she shared a sweet family video with a meaningful caption amid speculations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reunion with the royal family.

In adorable video, the Princess of Wales is seen with her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram account shared the clip on Monday with a heartwarming statement of the future Queen Consort.



In her heartfelt lines, Kate appears sending a hidden message to Prince Harry as she paid a tribute to those who stand with their families in all circumstances, writing: "Our experiences, relationships and surroundings during early childhood lay foundations that shape the rest of our lives, and future society."



"Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact."



She wrote: "Baby Banks are warm, caring places for families to access equipment, products, clothes and toys to help relieve some of the stresses creating significant pressures on people caring for babies and young children.



"For more information on how to access or donate products to Baby Banks this Christmas, visit the Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate took her three children to help out at a local baby bank in the run-up to Christmas, volunteering at a local baby bank. As well as food parcels, the siblings, who appeared in a new official snap for the family's Christmas card, picked out an array of Christmas presents for children in need this festive season.



Kate Middleton and her three children got stuck in sifting through donated goods after being given the task of choosing toys they would like and filling festive bags.