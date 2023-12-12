Selena Gomez on finding ‘moments of comfort’ in her everyday routine

Selena Gomez unveils new bodycare line for tiny moments of comfort on social media

Selena Gomez has recently explained how she finds “moments of comfort” and calmness in her everyday routine.

On Monday, the singer took to Instagram and introduced Rare Beauty new line, Find Comfort, a 4-product range, featuring a fragrance mist, body lotion, hand lotion and aromatherapy pen.

Gomez also reflected on the idea of “self-comfort” which she believes is “to feel good in your skin”.

In the caption, the Calm Down hit-maker wrote, “No pressure for perfect self-care regimens that often feel like an endless cycle of self-improvement; it’s the tiny moments of comfort that go a long way—and look different for each of us.”

For Gomez, “being rare is about being comfortable with who you are”.

“It’s about accepting yourself. Loving yourself. Being there for yourself so you can be there for the ones you love,” stated the Only Murders in the Building actress.

Gomez mentioned, “This inspired me to create my new @rarebeauty Find Comfort Body Collection, body care that helps you feel good in your skin (and smells amazing too).”

“I hope you find comfort in this collection – whatever that looks like for you, because you deserve it,” added the singer.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Gomez pointed out that her brand’s goal was to “create an experience that helps people feel comfortable in their own skin and take a moment to find comfort”.



“It's all about emphasising well-being,” concluded the singer and actress.