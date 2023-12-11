Prince William, Kate Middleton's children leave royal photographer stunned with sense of humour

Prince William, Kate Middleton's three children have mesmerised the royal photographer with their sense of humour during their Christmas Card photo session.



The Prince and Princess of Wales's holiday card photographer Josh Shinner recapped what it was like to snap William, Kate and their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, for their Christmas Card photo.



Sharing the picture of the sweet family to his Instagram, Shinner wrote: "It was such a pleasure to photograph The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family for the Christmas portrait this year."

He also gave a peek behind the scenes of the family's portrait sitting, adding: "Without doubt one of the most relaxed and enjoyable sittings I’ve ever had, and I now have a whole new set of jokes that are right on my level thanks to the children…,” he continued, referring to George, Charlotte and Louis. “A huge thanks to the @princeandprincessofwales for having me."

In response to a question from a commenter about the children's funniest joke, Shinner kept it professional, replying: "Keeping those to myself I’m afraid!"

Kate Middleton and Prince William have released this year’s Christmas card on Saturday, the day after the future Queen Consort’s third annual Together At Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, captioning: "Our family Christmas card for 2023."