Kanye West's new album with TY Dolla $ign: Release date, tracklist revealed

Kanye West has excited music lovers by announcing release date and track list of his new joint album with Ty Dolla $ign.
The rapper who's releasing new songs, including a title track that appears to mock his antisemitism scandals, will mark his return to music on Friday (December 15) with new album after months of cotroversies.
West, who's legally known Ye, was reportedly heard announcing the record during a club appearance over the weekend with fellow rapper Ty Dolla $ign: "It’s called Vultures, and it’s coming out this Friday."
Ty Dolla $ign also announced that a listening party would be held on Tuesday 12 December in Miami.
West, 46, previously debuted the title track during a surprise performance at Dubai nightclub Blu, where it emerged that the song included West rapping: "How am I antisemitic?."
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband West is currently enjoying his new romance with 'wife' Bianca Censori who has sparked reactions with her latest outing in silver string ensemble paired with toy teddy bear in Miami.
