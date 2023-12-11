Lupita Nyong’o ‘deeply honoured’ to serve as president of Jury of Berlin Film Festival

Lupita Nyong'o to headline the Berlin International Film in February 2024

Lupita Nyong’o, the Oscar-winning Kenyan-Mexican actor and filmmaker, is “deeply honoured after being announced as president of the Jury of the Berlin International Film Festival on Monday.



Nyong’o, who will be the second female jury president at the Berlinale, said, “I am deeply honoured to serve as the President of the International Jury of the Berlin International Film Festival.”

“I look forward to celebrating and recognising the outstanding work of filmmakers from around the world,” she added.

Berlinale directors Mariëtte Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian also shared their viewpoints after Nyong’ o selection.

“Lupita Nyong’o embodies what we like in cinema: versatility in embracing different projects, addressing different audiences, and consistency to one idea that is quite recognisable in her characters, as diverse as they may look,” explained Rissenbeek.

For the unversed, Nyong’o earned Oscar for her performance in 12 Years A Slave.

The actress also received the Screen Actors Guild Award, the Critics’ Choice Award, the Independent Spirit Award and the NAACP Image Award.

Meanwhile, Nyong’o will also be seen in upcoming projects include the horror franchise spin-off series A Quiet Place: Day One.

Nyong’s not only acted but she also served as executive producer for the Sudanese movie, Goodbye Julia directed by Mohamed Kordofani.