Ariana Grande’s family express concerns over singer’s fast-paced relation with Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande obsessed with Ethan Slater, fears singer's inner circle

Ariana Grande’s friends and family have recently expressed their concerns the singer’s fast-paced relationship with boyfriend and actor Ethan Slater.



A source told the National Enquirer, “Ariana has showed up at Ethan's Broadway show at least five times and plans to keep going at least once a week.”

“Her presence in the audience is freaking everyone out!” remarked an insider.

Grande and Slater, who are both finalising their divorces, began dating in July while working together on the film adaptation of Wicked.

However, RadarOnline.com reported that the actor allegedly moved into Grande’s multimillion-dollar apartment.

The source revealed that Slater is currently busy filming Spamalot but that hasn't stopped Grande from visiting her boyfriend.

According to the singer’s inner circle, Grande has taken things to “an obsessive fangirl level”.

The source told the outlet, “Ariana falls hard and fast. That's who she is.”

“Everyone is telling her to slow down before she makes another mistake — but she is that girl who can never stay single for long,” added an insider.

Prior to Slater’s relationship, Grande had tied the knot with Dalton Gomez in 2021. Before her marriage, she was engaged to Pete Davidson whom she started dating in May 2018.

The same month the songstress finished her longtime relationship with late rapper Mac Miller, who died later that year in September.

Meanwhile, Slater sparked breakup rumours with wife Lily Jay after the actor filed divorce from Jay.