Chloe Madeley, James Haskell plan Christmas together for sake of daughter Bodhi

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell are planning to spend Christmas together, despite announcing their separation two months ago.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, 36-year-old Chloe shared details of her 'normal Christmas' plan, emphasizing the importance of it for the sake of their 16-month-old daughter, Bodhi.

This plan includes spending time with the 38-year-old former England rugby star. Chloe insists that being single for the first time in nearly a decade is not intimidating for her.

She admitted that some of the most 'successful' and 'happiest' times in her career and personal life occurred when she was without a partner.

Chloe, daughter of TV presenting duo Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, said: 'Christmas is going to be a real family affair, it's going to be me, my mum and dad, Bodhi and James.

'That will be nice because as much as possible, I want Bodhi to have a real sense of family and togetherness at Christmas and it's important for both James and I to do that.

'We don't know how long that will be possible to continue doing, but we'll do it for as long as we can.

'I want Bodhi to not only have a strong sense of a mum and dad, but also a strong sense of family as a unit.'

And on being single at Christmas, she added: 'People may find this hard to believe but I'm genuinely in a good space.

'I think back on times in my life where I've achieved the most in terms of my career and I've been happiest most in my personal life, and it was always when I was single so I'm not too nervous about the next chapter.

'I've got Bodhi, who I call my 'funnel of love', I can just funnel love into her and get it back, so I feel pretty solid and secure and ok with it all.'

Chloe and James confirmed their separation in October, shortly before the end of her new ITVBe reality show - Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair - which was a hit with both viewers and critics.