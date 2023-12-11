Mama June's daughter Anna Cardwell dies at 29 after battling cancer

Cardwell shared a TikTok video previously, in which she talked about her radiation treatment

The daughter of the reality TV star Mama June Shannon, Anna Cardwell died at the age of 29, in her mother’s home after battling adrenal cancer on Saturday, Dec 9.

Shannon took to her Instagram on Sunday to reflect on the health status of her daughter Cardwell.

She shared: “She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her,” and “We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family during this difficult time.”

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Shannon revealed that Cardwell was diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer and that she had undergone several rounds of chemotherapy.

Shannon told ET, “We don’t know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast.”

The Mama June star shared that the family was ‘mentally’ prepared for cancer and was taking it “one day at a time.”

The Honey Boo Boo star shared a TikTok video previously, in which she talked about her radiation treatment.