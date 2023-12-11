Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' may reveal 'secret plan' of Duchess

Omid Scobie shatters Meghan Markle's dream

It seems as Omid Scobie has much to reveal about Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, hinting at leaking the shocking details of the Duchess of Sussex's plans about the royal family in his latest interview.

There are already speculations that Omid Scobie, who's known as Meghan's 'mouthpiece', may have more secrets about the former Hollywood star than anyone else as he has written a lot about the Duchess in his two books.



Some body language experts and royal commentators have claimed that Meghan appeared anxious during her latest outing due to backlash over Scobie's claims in his book as some royal fans accused the Duchess of leaking the details to the author.



Harry's wife's was not showing the same excitement and joy as she usually does whenever she steps out.

An insider has claimed that the royal author - who sparked controversy with his newly released book's Dutch edition, which later reprinted to ease the outrage - "has seemingly shattered Meghan's dream to succeed in her alleged game to ruin the reputation of the royal family."

The source added: "the former actress seems frightened of being exposed with her plans after her pal's advise to her."

It comes after Omid Scobie, author of Endgame, has advised Meghan to be transparent while turning her thoughts into the words amid speculations about the Duchess's intention writing her own memoir.

Omid, in his latest conversation with a media outlet after backlash over 'Endgame', has urged Meghan to be authentic and honest with her readers if she really has a plan to write a book. The author's words has sparked speculations that he knows Meghan's intentions as he's not a brain reader.