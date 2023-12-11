George Clooney reflects on the challenges while directing The Boys in the Boat

George Clooney shares his experience of directing The Boys in the Boat movie

George Clooney has recently reflected on the challenged while directing new movie, The Boys in the Boat amid COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, Clooney said, “I was really sick. It was my first time getting COVID.”

Elaborating on how he would film the scenes in the movie, the Gravity actor revealed, “I'm on an iPad hacking away from my bedroom,” whereas his producing partner Grant Heslov helped him from the set.

“Grant was sitting on the camera and they'd hold up the iPad to Cal and I'd go, ‘Ah, go fast.’ I'd rasp out ‘Faster’ whatever that was,” continued the 62-year-old.

Clooney mentioned that the “scenario didn’t last long”.

“We only had to do it for a week,” remarked the Tomorrowland actor.

Not only Clooney, another star Joel Edgerton also fell sick and the Ocean’s Eleven actor jokingly said, “He went down first, by the way, in fairness. So, if we're looking for ground zero.”

Interestingly, a virtual press conference was held over the weekend where Clooney quipped that directing via iPad is “something I’m going to continue to do”.

Clooney pointed out, “It’s a film that talks about the idea that we're all in this together. And probably the only way we're going to make it out intact is with one another and in supporting one another.”

“And the better everyone else is, the better you will be. And so, I liked that theme for this film,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Boys in the Boat will release in theatres on December 17.