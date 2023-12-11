Omid Scobie's Endgame backfires on him, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Omid Scobie's plan to rise to a new fame with his claims in Endgame about the royal family has seemingly backfired, triggering a surge in online negativity towards himself, and even his rumoured friends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who first sparked debate of 'racism' in the royal family during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

The author, who was dubbed as Meghan's 'mouthpiece' in the past, launched a broadside against the senior members of the royal family in his newly released book.

And, the book's Dutch edition, which letter pulled back from the stores, revealed the names of the two senior royals who had allegedly raised concerns about Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin tone before his birth.

In his book, which came out in November, Scobie's hostile commentary about the royals faded fast and caused him great pain and problems to justify the move which irked the royal fans and commentators, with some accusing the author of doing it as a sales boost stunt.

After the publication of 'Endgame', Scobie's friend Meghan and Harry have also seen a significant down in their popularity, while Prince William and Kate Middleton emerged as Americans' favourite royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have seen increasingly high levels of positivity, while negative conversation around the couple has bottomed out.

Omid Scobie, Harry and Meghan have seen spikes in negativity remain part of the online discussion about them after the release of Endgame.

After a massive backlash, Scobie has revised Dutch version of his book. The second edition now has "hundreds of changes" including the tone of the book amid other tweaks.



It's also being claimed that some of the excerpts were changed to be 'more respectful' towards the royals and especially tone down the ‘accusatory language’ used for the future King and his wife Kate.