Offset thrills fans with new voice acting venture

Offset has left fans in awe with his exceptional skills as a voice-over artist in the upcoming movie Baby Shark’s Big Movie!.

He along with his wife, Cardi B, and their two kids Kulture and Wave also appeared in the movie, which is now streaming on Paramount+.

Offset appears as Offshark in the film and the similarity is uncanny.

A clip that recently surfaced on the internet proved that the couple did in fact put up a good show as Offshark and Sharky B, played by Cardi B, introduced their kids to the Baby Shark.

“Don’t be hard on yourself. We all make mistakes,” OffShark claimed in the snippet.

“Introducing the one and only incredible WavyShark. Our latest collab.”

Fans are more than thrilled to have Offset as a ‘voice actor.'

A fan commented: “Offset is a good voice actor lmao.”

Another fan praised the Migos rapper, gushing: “LOL I didn’t expect that at all but he really smoked it.”

The positive reception comes after Baby Shark’s premiere on Dec 8, including cast-mates such as Lance Bass, Ashley Tisdale, Aparna Nancherla, and others.