Kim Kardashian to 'apologise' to Taylor Swift over Kanye West feud?

Kid Capri, a close pal of Kim Kardashian believes that Taylor Swift deserves a private apology from the reality TV star over her ex-husband Kanye West’s feud with the pop star.



In conversation with the TMZ, the rapper said that "[If I were Taylor] I would want an apology but I wouldn’t want an apology on social media. I wouldn't take it as genuine."



He added that the singer and the founder of Skims should talk and settle down their dispute with a phone call.



Capri shared, "Kim was riding for her husband, they come together, but what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong."

He continued, "It started with Kanye, so I think he will take some responsibility for it. It shouldn’t be something that’s sorted in public. There’s a way to carry the situation, not everyone needs to be in their business."



For the unversed, Kim's ex husband dropped a track called Famous in 2016, featuring Taylor’s look alike with derogatory lyrics.

At that time, Taylor's representative denied Kanye’s claims of Taylor's permission, saying, she was not aware about the "misogynistic message" in the song.



In the midst of the controversy, Kim backed her then husband with an alleged fake video of the two musicians.



After years, Taylor who recently featured as TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year, opened up about her traumatic experience.



The Lover singer shared, "That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before…I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

