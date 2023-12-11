Megan Fox gets ‘cozy’ on date night with Machine Gun Kelly amid relationship drama

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged in early 2022

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working through their issues.

As they continue to reel from multiple ups and downs this year – including a rumoured split earlier this year – Fox, 37, and MGK, 33, were spotted spending some quality time together at the Puppet Up! improv comedy show in Los Angeles over the weekend.

An eyewitness told People Magazine that the pair “sat in the back for the entire show and were cozy,” noting that it “seemed like a date night.”

Fox and MGK got engaged in 2022, but have reportedly been “struggling” to “work through their issues” throughout 2023 despite the fact that “they love each other,” per US Weekly.

The source hinted at problems with reciprocity and communication, noting that “passion goes both ways” and that they need to “work on how they communicate.”

Another source corroborated the information with People, telling the publication a few days ago that the two had “another big fight.”

“It’s always the same thing. They have severe trust issues in the relationship. It’s been rough, but [they’re] still trying to work through it,” they claimed, with another chiming in, “They’re still on and off.”