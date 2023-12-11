‘Emotionally drained’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'desperate' for friends

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was urged to open up in front of their trustworthy friends after facing a hard time with Endgame controversy.



The couple, who has been questioned for their deafening silence over the "racist royals" claims, advised to find a reliable support network and be honest with their feelings.



In conversation with The Mirror US, PR expert Laura Perkes said, "The situation with Harry and Meghan is undoubtedly hard on everyone involved."

She continued, "And while much of this has been brought on by them, or involves them in some way, it must be emotionally draining on them, their relationship with friends as well as each other."

The expert added that it is difficult to live a life under the watchful eye of the public and the media.

She added, "turning to their celebrity friends who can, to some extent, relate to their situation will provide the salvation they need."



Laura claimed that it must have been very difficult for the Duke of Sussex to feel secure in his vulnerability as he has grown up in a family which prefers to maintain silence in every situation.

She stated, "He's not used to being vocal about his feelings and emotions, so he'll need a support network around him that he can turn to and trust."

Following Meghan's "mouthpiece" Omid Scobie's explosive revelations, several reports have been suggested that the couple might lose their royal titles, leading to a catastrophic impact on their careers.

