Prince Harry caught after Queen Elizabeth letters make startling revelation

File Footage

Prince Harry has cast doubt over the authenticity of their security concerns after the Duke of Sussex alleged that he was “forced to leave” on grounds of his family’s safety not being guaranteed.



In letters exchanged between Queen Elizabeth II’s most senior aide, Sir Edward Young, and Sir Mark Sedwill, the then Cabinet Secretary, it revealed that the late monarch priortised the safety of her grandson and his family.

Particularly Young insisted that providing “effective security” to the Sussexes was “of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family”.

This contrasted against claims made by Prince Harry in his memoir Spare where he alleged that he had to beg his family, including his grandmother, in a desperate attempt to keep his security.

The Duke of Sussex claimed that he felt “total abandonment” said to his family: “Look. Please. Meg and I don’t care about perks, we care about working, serving – and staying alive”.

Despite the letters shedding light into the reality of Queen Elizabeth’s sentiments, King Charles’ son read out a statement in court that continued to insist that he was wronged.

“It was with great sadness to both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.

“The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States.

“That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.

“I can’t put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life I’m reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”