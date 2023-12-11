Elon Musk takes son X to football game amid bitter custody battle with Grimes

Grimes and Elon Musk sued each other for parental rights over their three children

Elon Musk is getting in some father-son bonding time as he battles ex-girlfriend Grimes for custody over their three children.

In a rare joint public appearance, the 52-year-old tech mogul and billionaire brought his three-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to the Army-Navy football game over the weekend.

The little one perched on Musk’s shoulders as they witnessed the Army Black Knights secure a victory against the Navy Midshipmen 11-17.

The father-son duo were all smiles as they strolled through Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, with the tot, clad in jeans and a green-and-black flannel top, held onto his father’s face for stability.

For his part, Musk sported his casual ensemble with a gray tee and blue jacket.

“[Musk] was smiling and laughing with a few friends before putting X on his shoulders and walking to the Mercedes garage,” an eyewitness told Page Six, noting that they “arrived in the paddock more than an hour after the race began.”

Musk shared the experience on Twitter (re-named X), posting a clip of the view from the top of the stadium and captioning it, “ARMY NAVY.”

When a commenter asked about his allegiance, the Tesla CEO cheekily responded, “Army tbh :).”

The Space X founder shares baby X with ex-girlfriend Grimes. The pair also share two-year-old daughter Exa and one-year-old Tau and are fighting for custody over all three of their children.

Musk first filed the lawsuit on September 8th, and Grimes counter-sued later in the month, per US Weekly.

In a since-deleted tweet in early September, the Genesis songstress implored, “Tell Elon to let me see my son or plz [sic[ respond to my lawyer.”