Taylor Swift spotted with Travis Kelce's mother at Chiefs-Bills game

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce cheering on for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, 33, was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium, on Sunday, Dec. 10, rooting for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker stepped out to cheer for her boyfriend while he took on the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to CBS, in the second quarter, Kelce caught a pass for 23 yards on third-and-18, and Swift was filmed cheering him on from inside a suite.

The Week 14 AFC Showdown marks the sixth time that Taylor has graced the audience with her presence.

Recently, she was spotted at the Kansas City’s Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.



Tony Romo, the CBS analyst referred to Taylor Swift as Kelce’s “wife” however, the ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback was quick to ‘correct’ himself during the Chiefs-Bills broadcast.

The pop star was accompanied by Donna Kelce, the tight end’s mother notably, the singer had a huge smile on her face.

The Time's 2023 Person of the Year and Donna both teamed up to celebrate the NFL hunk’s victory.

A source told PEOPLE that Donna thinks highly of Swift, mentioning that, "she’s very sweet and down to earth."

While speaking to the WSJ Magazine, Donna confirmed that her son is "happier than I’ve seen him in a long time .... God bless him. He shot for the stars.!"