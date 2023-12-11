Meghan Markle sends ‘secret’ message to King Charles amid royal race row

Meghan Markle appeared to have sent a secret signal to her father-in-law, King Charles, amid the ongoing race row.



The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was spotted last week on Monday in Santa Barbara, in which she was spotted wearing a special accessory gifted to her by the monarch himself.

The former Suits actress, who was dressed in a casual attire consisting of black top and troubles, wore 92-diamond tennis bracelet. The expensive jewellery was given to her by Prince Harry’s father before the wedding in 2018.

Meghan has been spotted wearing the accessory in multiple outings during her brief royal tenure. This seemed to be the first in a very long time when she sported the bracelet. And it was not a mere coincidence that Meghan decided to wear it.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told New Magazine that this “would’ve been carefully thought through, as some sort of secret message.”

He explained, “If someone gives you a present and you wear it publicly, it's a little gesture – and in the world of the royals, little gestures often take on real significance.”

The expert also speculated that this may be a sign that the Harry and Meghan are still willing to call for a truce despite Omid Scobie’s book dropping bombshells.

Elsewhere in his conversation with outlet, Larcombe added that he believes this new book has “probably set things back” which is why the Sussexes are “so keen to be distanced from it.”