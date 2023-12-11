Bryan Adams reminisces friendship with the late Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse passed away from accidental alcohol poisoning in 2011

Bryan Adams still recalls his close friend Amy Winehouse very fondly.

Speaking to The Sunday Times for an interview published Saturday, the 64-year-old rocker reminisced about his friendship with the late singer, and even admitted that he tried to help her amid her battle with drug addiction which ultimately took her life.

“I met Amy when I photographed her and we became friends. So I invited her to spend the holidays with me,” the Summer of ’69 singer told the outlet, and even reportedly flew her out to his Point Lookout villa on Mustique island in 2007, per People Magazine.

“I really don’t know what happened with Amy and it is so sad because she was so, so talented and I so admired her individuality massively,” he noted about her shocking death.

Adams further admitted that though he “tried to help [Winehouse],” he acknowledged that “it’s got to come from within.”

“But did I make a difference? I don’t know,” he reflected.

Adams was, of course, referring to Winehouse’s tragic death at the age of 27 from accidental alcohol poisoning in July 2011.

Prior to her death, the Back to Black songstress struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, though she eventually got clean from heroin and crack, per People.

Following her death, Adams had nothing but praise for the late Grammy-winner, calling her “an enormous talent” during a 2014 Andrew Marr Show interview.

“She wrote her own songs, she had a unique voice and she was a great personality,” he gushed.