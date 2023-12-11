Selena Gomez’s boyfriend Benny Blanco flirts with her publicly

Benny Blanco leaves a playful message for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are adamant on showing the world how their relationship is heating up.

Rethinking her Instagram break following a showdown with fans, she posted a series of work photos on Saturday, showing what’s keeping her schedule busy.

The star’s boyfriend dropped a flirty showing using a quick comment how he’s missing his current love. It shined through to gather the most number of hearts from followers.

Benny’s cheek comes a few days after their romance was confirmed.

These images were a ‘dump,’ coupling together some behind the scenes sneak peaks of Selena’s new marketing campaign, for which, she has just been finished with an elegant photoshoot.

“To more moments like these…,” the caption read, “Can’t wait to show you guys what we’ve been working on!".





In one picture, the I Love You Like A Love Song singer is posing in bell bottoms. Another shows her waving to fans from a car’s window.

But there was one in particular that resonated with everyone. It had a dog comfortably sprawled on a seat where a “do not sit” sign was placed.