Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs loses major investors amid sexual assault lawsuits

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has denied Cassie’s allegations as well as the three women following her

The hits just keep coming for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Following multiple sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy, multiple companies withdrew from his e-commerce site Empower Global as the music mogul faces an onslaught of backlash for his alleged crimes.

The Rolling Stone reported that 18 companies severed ties with Diddy’s latest business venture, which was just launched in September this year.

One of those companies was No One Clothiers – a contemporary streetwear company – with its founder, Lenard Grier telling the publication, “While this decision was difficult due [to] the reverence we once held for Mr. Combs as a leader in business and entertainment, it was clearly the correct choice.”

House of Takura founder Annette Njau similarly explained, “We take the allegations against Mr. Combs very seriously and find such behavior abhorrent and intolerable. We believe in victims’ rights, and support victims in speaking their truth, even against the most powerful of people.”

Njau further disclosed that the decision to cut ties with Diddy was made the day the first lawsuit against him surfaced on November 16.

He was, of course, talking about Diddy’s ex, Cassie, who alleged sexual assault by Diddy in her lawsuit, detailing decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual abuse – including drugging, sex trafficking, and rape.

Though the former couple settled the lawsuit within a day, three more women have since come about alleging similar crimes.

Diddy only recently broke his silence on the allegations, denying the allegations in an Instagram post and declaring, “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Regardless, Diddy has faced a string of losses, including being forced to step down as chair of his own music network, Revolt TV.