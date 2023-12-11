BTS RM pens heartfelt farewell note for his fans before joining military

BTS' RM to begin his military service today on December 11, 2023

BTS member RM, who is reportedly starting his military service today on December 11, penned a heartfelt farewell note for his fans.



The 29-year-old singer shared his emotional message on Weverse, revealing that his heart is also heavy at the moment.



As per Hindustan Times, the singer wrote, "Hello, my dear friends, that day has finally come. I feel like I have so many things to say that have been floating around in my head, but now that I'm here, I can't get them out of my mouth."



RM aka Kim Namjoon expressed his gratitude for being a part of BTS for the past ten years. He added, "I've been saying this all along, but the end is just another beginning! I have no doubt that something good will be waiting for us once we pass."



Moreover, RM cherished the love he received from the BTS ARMY, saying, "It may be my job, but it's probably your love."



He continued, "Being someone who can be remembered and waited for by others may be lonely and lonely at times, but I feel like I am already filled with that love."



The Butter singer added that when he will come back, he would be smiling brightly and filled with more love.

RM concluded, "When I return, I'll say hello again so that we can be ourselves wherever and whenever we are! See you in the future. I love you so much. Hoping to reach you even a little. - Namjoon."



RM is expected to begin basic training at the New Recruit Training Center in Nonsan. He will serve as an active-duty soldier with V, Jungkook and Jimin for 18 months.

