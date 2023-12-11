Kylie Jenner sneaks into Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ premiere

Timothee Chalamet plays Willy Wonka in the upcoming musical fantasy film ‘Wonka’

Kylie Jenner wasn’t going to miss Timothée Chalamet’s big night.

Though Chalamet was alone on the red carpet for the London premiere of his new film, Wonka, on Sunday, a source told People Magazine that his girlfriend and her mom, Kris Jenner, were actually in attendance at the Regency Village Theatre.

The high-profile mother-daughter duo apparently slipped into the theater following the film’s opening credits to show their support for Chalamet’s newest accomplishment.

Chalamet stars as the titular Willy Wonka in the new Paul King musical fantasy – a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s story, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

While production for Wonka was still underway, the Oscar-nominee sparked a new romance with the beauty mogul around April, per DeuxMoi.

A week later, TMZ photographed Jenner’s Range Rover in Chalamet’s driveway.

A few months later in September, the pair made their first public debut as a couple with a PDA-filled date at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour concert at Sofi Stadium.

On Monday, a source told People that Jenner is “incredibly happy” with Chalamet as the two are finally putting a label on things.

As for the Call Me By Your Name actor, the source said he is “in awe of everything” Jenner is doing, and “especially thinks she is an amazing mom.”

Moreover, as Jenner proved with her most recent move, “He is very supportive of her career and she of his. They both try to attend important events for each other.”