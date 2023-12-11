BTS V debuts ‘unrecognisable’ new look before joining military

As BTS members gear up to join their military duty today, V gave fans a look into his new drastic look, which he had wanted to try.

Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share his new buzzcut, revealing that it was his dream to try this look.

In the first image, V showed off his new cut, dressed in an orange leather jacket and blue scarf paired with some trendy shades. He captioned the photo as “D-1” signifying a countdown to his official first day in the military.

He shared another photo of himself staring at a man at a huge screen with a caption in Korean, which was translated by allkpop: “It was my dream: sunglasses with a shaved head… I wanted to try it out someday. It turned out well [Victory sign emoji]”

The musician also shared with his fans the farewell cake he received from CELINE, where he serves as the global ambassador. The cake had the text on it in Korean, “"WE! WILL! WAIT! FOR! YOU! Kim Celine, Borahae.”

Along with V, RM is also expected to begin basic training at the New Recruit Training Center in Nonsan on December 11 before proceeding to their respective units. They will serve as active-duty soldiers for 18 months.