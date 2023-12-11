London: Story behind Paris Hilton’s daughter’s name

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum announced London’s birth just weeks ago

Throughout her decades in the spotlight, Paris might have made references to her passion for the name.



The newborn's full name, including her two middle names, has been made public, just weeks after Paris Hilton disclosed that she and her husband, Carter Reum, had welcomed a baby girl named London.

London Marilyn Hilton Reum is the name of Hilton and Reum's daughter, with "Marilyn" and "Hilton" serving as middle names, according to The Blast, which was able to get the child's birth certificate.

London was born on November 11 at 11:43 a.m. at Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles, according to the birth certificate as well.

It seems that "Marilyn" may have a more subdued meaning for the 42-year-old heiress, even though "Hilton" could have been an obvious choice for a middle name.

Paris discussed her encounter with "world renowned psychics" in 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan, whereby the magazine revealed that she was related to Marilyn Monroe, a famous Hollywood star.

"When I was a baby, a psychic told my grandmother that I was going to be one of the most famous and photographed women in the world one day," Hilton said of her relationship with mediums. "Other psychics have said I’m related to Marilyn Monroe and things like that."

That's not where it ends. At the time, Paris said that her mother, Kathy Hilton, star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, had recently received the results of a DNA test indicating she was biologically linked to both real-life and Hollywood royalty.

"My mom just did one of those 23andMe DNA kits and I am related to Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth. That’s what it said," Paris said.

Only on Thanksgiving Day did Paris disclose that she and Reum—who had earlier in the year announced the birth of their son Phoenix—had welcomed a new member into their family.

In a heartfelt post, Hilton wrote, "Thankful for my baby girl," beside a picture of a pink outfit with the word "London" inscribed.