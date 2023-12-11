Kim Kardashian shares glimpse of son Saint's eighth birthday

Kim Kardashian wen theme-hard to celebrate her son Saint's eighth birthday.



The beauty mogul shared parties behind-the-scenes pictures and footage.

Because Saint loves soccer, his mother celebrated her oldest kid with a soccer-themed party.

The cake itself was shaped like an enormous football, even though it wasn't really a cake.

Along with Saint, the 43-year-old founder of SKIMS shares North (10), Chicago (5), and Psalm (4), with her 46-year-old ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim made her $60 million mansion's backyard into a football player's dream come true.

Saint and his pals played soccer in the backyard, which had a number of bounce houses and equipment for honing abilities like kicking and scoring goals.

“Fun fact- Saint hates cake so @butterloveandhardwork made an all chocolate soccer ball instead of a cake! The kids loved it!”, the American Horror Story: Delicate star revealed about the cake.

She then posted a video of Saint smashing the football with a hammer to uncover the chocolates inside.

A special present was given to each partygoer, a white Adidas soccer jersey featuring Saint's name and the number eight on the back and the words "Best in the West" on the front.

The party's menu adhered to the theme. French fries and other items were placed in bags with soccer ball prints, while grilled cheese sandwiches were printed to resemble soccer balls.

The mother of four additionally posted a birthday message to her kid on Instagram.

"My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already!, she captioned multiple images and videos of Saint, including a cute old snapshot of him as a baby, with the words, "I just love you so so so much!"



