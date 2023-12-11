WATCH: Taylor Swift accidentally called Travis Kelce’s ‘wife’ out loud

Taylor Swift called Travis Kelce's 'wife'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s month-long blooming romance is making people think of them like a married couple.



While Taylor Swift was watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Tony Romo unintentionally called her Travis Kelce's "wife."

In a footage from the game, the CBS Sports analyst added, "As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," as the camera cut from the tight end on the field to the singer in the stands.

The 43-year-old former quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys laughed and soon corrected himself, saying, "I'm sorry, girlfriend."

Jim Nantz, a fellow analyst, joked, "Not yet!"

The pop sensation was seen supporting her partner from a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, along with the team's family and friends.

The "Blank Space" singer’s WAG bestie Brittany Mahomes was noticeably absent from last weekend's Chiefs game in Wisconsin, where she had planned ensembles with her.

When Swift, 33, isn't on tour, she has kind of become a fixture at Kelce's games since making her debut back in September.



