Britney Spears gets 'bored' of 'weird,' 'single' life

Britney Spears opened up on her feelings post-divorce.



Nearly four months after her estranged husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce, Britney Spears is thinking back on her newfound freedom.

“It’s so weird being single … I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad,” the “Toxic” singer got can did in a lengthy post shared on Instagram Sunday.

“I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all … I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I’m definitely changing all that.”

Before their breakup, Spears and Asghari dated for seven years. She continued, saying that she is "honestly bored" with her single life and the "same thing every day."

She did, however, express being “proud” in her current life.

“The way I live my life is mine,” she continued, adding, “I’ve had so many people interfere with that … But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!!”

After a year of marriage, the 29-year-old former personal trainer filed for divorce from the 42-year-old music superstar in August. It stated that they separated on July 28.



Allegations surfaced in the suit of Spears's infidelity and physical abuse.

During one of their arguments, Asghari allegedly told pals that the Grammy winner had left him with a black eye.

According to TMZ, Spears's alleged infidelity with one of her housekeepers and her request for a staff member to record her in her pants were the sources of the "nuclear argument" that ended their relationship.

Even though the allegations of adultery were never verified, Page Six found out two months into their breakup that Spears was seeing her criminally-experienced housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz.

In the weeks after her split from Asghari, the two were frequently seen together, but in the last few months, they have not been pictured together.