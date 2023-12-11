Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes dance dirty at Jennifer Long’s wedding

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes can’t keep their hands off of each other!

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes don’t mind putting their blossoming romance on public display.

Both were seen showcasing their affection for one another at the Saturday wedding of longtime Today producer Jennifer Long.

The couple enthusiastically participated in friend’s festivities, engaging in lively and "very dirty dancing on the dance floor" according to an insider.

During the reception, which was held at the Union League Club in New York, they became "quite handsy" and created an incredibly intimate atmosphere, brushing off the fact that other guests were watching, as if no one else was present.

“T.J. and Amy were all over each other… they were in their own world,” a source reported to the media.

Amy captivated onlookers using her sequin pink mini dress paired with nude pumps and a black fur coat for winter warmth whereas T.J. donned a stylish gray double-breasted suit jacket with a red tie.

These former TV anchors recently confirmed their relationship on the red carpet, followed by launching their very own podcast.

Notable figures from the morning show circuit, including Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, were also present at the celebration.