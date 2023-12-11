I'm A Celeb: Josie Gibson opens up about ‘confrontation’ with Fred Sirieix

Josie and First Dates star Fred had a tough time in camp as Fred struggled to hand over the cooking reins to her

I'm A Celeb's Josie Gibson revealed 'secret showdown' with Fred Sirieix not aired on the show.

The This Morning presenter, 38, was voted off on Saturday night ahead of the final and chatted to hosts Ant and Dec in her exit interview about the confrontation.

Josie and First Dates star Fred, 51, had a tough time in camp as Fred struggled to hand over the cooking reins to her. He was then caught up in a 'sexism' row after viewers accused him of being 'controlling' towards her as she tried to make dinner.

In her exit chat, Josie lifted the lid on their 'showdown' where they settled their problems."

She said: 'I was trying to cook and Fred was criticising everything I do. I think I put him straight at the end.

'In the end, I just had to settle it with a showdown. We had a showdown in the end and I won.'

Viewers took to social media to reveal their disappointment over the row not being shown.

One said: 'Why wouldn't you show the showdown?'

Another wrote: 'So Josie and Fred had a showdown but ITV decided not to edit it in, such a shame.'