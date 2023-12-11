I'm A Celebrity fans experience emotional moments after Josie Gibson shock elimination

Josie Gibson experienced an emotional reunion with her son Reggie following her unexpected elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
The 38-year-old This Morning presenter embraced her five-year-old in a heartwarming hug upon arriving at the Marriott Hotel.
Josie and her son were joined by other eliminated campmates and their loved ones, including Marvin Humes, Danielle Harold, Nella Rose, Frankie Dettori, and Nick Pickard.
After weeks apart, Josie finally cradled her little boy, who couldn't join her in the jungle due to age restrictions.
Reggie, unable to cross the famous bridge, was greeted by Josie's best friend, Mia Williams. Mia, who has been caring for Reggie, also accompanied Josie on the bridge after her elimination.
The former Big Brother winner, overwhelmed by missing Reggie in the jungle, had an emotional moment, breaking down in tears earlier in the week.
