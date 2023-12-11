Nicola Peltz's wedding to Brooklyn Beckham described as 'Total Carnage' in upcoming documentary

Nicola Peltz is depicted as a 'nightmare bride' in an upcoming documentary that explores her contentious clash with wedding planners involved in her extravagant 2022 nuptials.
The editor at Popbitch, Chris Lochery, reveals that the wife of Brooklyn Beckham created a tumultuous experience through a 'group chat from hell.'
The documentary, titled Peltz Beckhams vs The Planners, streaming on Max, portrays the wedding as 'total carnage,' and Lochery suggests Nicola emerged from the lawsuit appearing 'spoiled and entitled.'
Celebrity wedding planner Mark Niemierko describes the situation as a 'hot mess' handed over to planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba after Preston Bailey stepped back.
Niemierko characterizes Nicola as a 'very, very insecure individual' about her career.
The documentary delves into one of the most notable celebrity feuds, produced by UK-based film company Optomen as part of their 'Versus' series on high-profile disputes, with previous episodes featuring Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard and Kanye West vs. Kim Kardashian.
The wedding took place in April 2022 in the Palm Beach, Florida, mansion of Nelson Peltz, Nicola's billionaire investor father.
