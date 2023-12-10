Ryan Reynolds gives Gigi Hadid's fashion line thumbs up: 'Damn nice'

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has recently been spotted sporting pieces from Gigi Hadid's fashion line, Guests in Residence.



The Deadpool actor took to social media to share his appreciation for the clothing brand, calling their pieces "damn nice clothes."

In an Instagram post, Reynolds shared a photo of himself wearing a brown tweed work shirt from Guests in Residence. He captioned the photo, "My friend @gigihadid makes damn nice clothes. Thank you, brother."

Hadid later reposted the photo on her story, expressing her gratitude writing, “I like my friends cozy ! ! ! Thank u brother,” in response.



Reynolds' endorsement of Guests in Residence comes as no surprise. The brand, launched by Hadid in 2020, has quickly gained a loyal following for its timeless, comfortable, and versatile pieces.

The line focuses on high-quality materials and classic designs, offering a variety of clothing and accessories suitable for everyday wear.

Since its launch, Guests in Residence has been praised by fashion critics and consumers alike. The brand's commitment to sustainability and ethical production practices has also resonated with many shoppers.

Reynolds' support for the brand further strengthens its positive image and increases its visibility. His influence is undeniable, and his endorsement is likely to attract new customers to Guests in Residence.