Holly Willoughby in state of making ‘big decision’ amid TV exile

Holly Willoughby has reportedly received a Dancing On Ice contract as producers aim to convince the presenter to end her TV hiatus.
Producers are eager for Holly, 42, to make a comeback to television by co-hosting Dancing On Ice with her close friend Stephen Mulhern, 46, who has been confirmed to present the series but not solo.
The mother-of-three stepped down from all her hosting duties in October following an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her, leading to her decision to depart This Morning after 14 years.
Reportedly, she has been offered a hosting fee between £200k to £250k, an increase from her previous earnings of £200k.
A source told The Sun: 'Holly has been sent an ITV contract to do the show.
'It's now getting closer to it being on air and everyone is hopeful she's going to sign it.
'They are willing to do whatever they need to do to make her comfortable and get her to sign the contract.
'Holly is the star of the show. There has been discussion about a plan to increase all security on set so she feels safe.'
