Lola Dee, ‘Pretty Eyed Baby’ singer, dies at 95

Popular singer Lola Dee, best known for her hit Pretty Eyed Baby in the 1950s, died on December 7 at the age of 95. Her publicist and CD producer Alan Eichler shared the news via a statement.

Dee's career spanned over five decades, with her biggest success coming in the 1950s. She recorded for major labels like Columbia and Mercury, releasing several popular singles like Don't Drop the Ball, Love Me Again, and (Hold Me) Thrill Me Kiss Me.

Dee also enjoyed a successful touring career, sharing the stage with legendary performers such as Bob Hope, Jimmy Durante, and Johnnie Ray. Her vibrant stage presence and powerful vocals made her a favorite among audiences.

Eichler commented on her talent and impact in his statement, saying, "Lola's voice was pure magic and her stage presence captivated audiences. She was a true pioneer in the music industry and will be deeply missed."

Dee's legacy extends beyond her music. She was also a successful businesswoman, owning her own music publishing company and record label. She actively supported various charities and was known for her generosity and philanthropy.