Prince Harry advised to remain in California amid 'uncertain future'

Prince Harry currently lives in Montecito

Prince Harry has been warned to make his life comfortable in California as he now has "an uncertain future".

As per True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen, while speaking to Fox News Digital, the Duke of Sussex no longer had anything that enabled him to return to his former life in the royal family.

Noting the Invictus Games, Bullen stated that the Spare author was the only event that the royal was best known for and that it was unlikely that there would be any other positive event that he could ever stage.

"I think Harry has an uncertain future currently," Bullen said.

"His Invictus Games are very important. I think you’ll see him be more and more involved in that in the coming years. Because if you look around, is there another area that he has a significant stake in? I’m not aware of it."

Comparing Prince Harry interest in conservationism to his older brother Prince William, Bullen noted how the Duke of Cambridge had taken the centre stage.

"Conservation and sustainability are very much in the Prince of Wales’s bag, whether it be the Tusk Trust, the Earthshot Prize or United for Wildlife," said Bullen.

"It’s something Harry’s passionate about. But on a world stage, Prince William has taken ownership of that. All of the Duchy of Cornwall businesses now sit under Prince William. The king has his role as king. So what has Harry got? I think the answer is not a lot apart from, of course, his family and his children and his new life in California."

