Yellowstone stars Hassie Harrison, Ryan Bingham spark wedding rumors

Yellowstone co-stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham have sparked marriage rumors after being spotted wearing rings on their ring fingers in recent public appearances.



While the couple has yet to confirm or deny the speculation, fans are buzzing with excitement at the possibility.

The speculation began swirling after Cowboys & Indians Magazine shared a video on social media of Harrison and Bingham attending the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

In the video, Harrison can be clearly seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger. This sighting followed several other instances where both actors have been photographed sporting similar bands.

Despite the growing rumors, both Harrison and Bingham have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status. They have never publicly addressed the speculation, opting to keep their personal lives private.

While their official status remains unconfirmed, there's no denying that Harrison and Bingham have a strong connection. They first met on the set of Yellowstone in 2018 and began dating shortly after.

In April 2023, they confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo together on Instagram, making them Instagram-official.

Since then, they have made several public appearances together, often displaying affection and support for each other. Their chemistry is undeniable, both on and off screen, leading fans to believe that a wedding might be in the cards.

Whether or not they are already married, there's no denying that Harrison and Bingham are a beautiful couple.