‘All of Us Strangers’: Andrew Scott shares about new role and Paul Mescal

Andrew Scott, the Irish actor who captured hearts as the "Hot Priest" in the hit series Fleabag, is venturing into new territory with his latest project, All of Us Strangers.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scott opened up about the challenges and joys of playing a love interest again, this time opposite the rising star Paul Mescal.



"The script was so beautiful and heartbreaking," Scott shared, describing his initial reaction to All of Us Strangers. "It was a real tearjerker, and I knew I wanted to be a part of it."

Playing a lover can be daunting for any actor, especially after a role like the Hot Priest, which left a lasting impression on audiences. However, Scott embraced the challenge and found comfort in working with Mescal.

"He's such a soulful and intelligent actor, and it just felt so easy and natural working together," Scott said of Mescal. "We had a great rapport, and I couldn't have imagined doing it with anyone else."

Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, and viewers are already praising the duo for their nuanced and heartfelt performances.

All of Us Strangers marks a significant departure from Scott's previous roles. While the Hot Priest was shrouded in mystery and intrigue, his character in the new film is more vulnerable and open. This shift allowed Scott to explore new facets of his acting range.

"It was a nice change of pace to play someone who is a bit more raw and exposed," he said. "It was a challenge, but also a lot of fun."

With All of Us Strangers now generating buzz and critical acclaim, it's clear that Scott is continuing to excel in his craft. Whether he's playing a charismatic priest or a vulnerable lover, his talent and dedication shine through, leaving audiences mesmerized and eager to see what he does next.