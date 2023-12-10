Taylor Swift puts her girl pals over romance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, 33, stepped out for a night-out with her girl gang, including Selena Gomez, Zoe Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne at Lucali in Brooklyn, on Friday. Dec 8.
Swift enjoyed with her sidekicks at Lucali, known for its brick-oven pizzas and wine, setting her romance with the Travis Kelce aside.
The gang was later joined by actress Anya Taylor-Joy.
The Anti-Hero hitmaker is known for making headlines for her whereabouts. This isn’t the first time when Taylor has prioritized her girls over guys.
While speaking exclusively to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James noted that the Love Story alum's night hangouts "are such an important part of her brand".
Swift portrays "Queen Bee behavior,” the language expert added.
James further highlighted that “women are often accused of dropping their girlfriends when they’re dating a new guy.”
However, she continued, “Taylor’s behaviour as head of her posse suggests she puts her girls first, no matter what.”
She referred to the 33-year-old singer as someone who “keeps very strict rules about privacy.”
Meanwhile, Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce is reportedly on a spree to make his proposal ‘special’ with everything planned out for her birthday.
